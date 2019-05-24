Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $4,320,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,772,193 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,329. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

