InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Receives $80.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INXN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of InterXion from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

InterXion stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. 7,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. InterXion has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.11.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.09 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,358,000 after purchasing an additional 660,439 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in InterXion by 32.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,824,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,224,000 after acquiring an additional 927,985 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in InterXion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,840,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InterXion by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,324,000 after acquiring an additional 414,364 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in InterXion by 14,009.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,577,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,525 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

