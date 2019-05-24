Intu Properties (INTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intu Properties to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 92 ($1.20) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.52) target price on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 99.38 ($1.30).

INTU stock opened at GBX 93.24 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 90.02 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 208.90 ($2.73). The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intu Properties will post 1476.00002480672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total value of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34). Also, insider Ian Burke purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

