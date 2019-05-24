Intuit (INTU) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.16–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0868-1.10656 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.98 million.Intuit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.67-6.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.25.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $252.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $272.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intuit (INTU) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/intuit-intu-issues-q4-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.