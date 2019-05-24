IONChain Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market cap of $1.21 million and $813,448.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00427057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.01237781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00146467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004423 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,736,922 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

