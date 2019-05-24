Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $524,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 18,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,944,000 after acquiring an additional 741,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $135.54 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

