iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) Stake Lessened by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKH. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $236.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.87 and a fifty-two week high of $245.21.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

