iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $173.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $179.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

