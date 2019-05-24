J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

