J Sainsbury (SBRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $199.05

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 199.05 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 199.65 ($2.61), with a volume of 3224543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.10 ($2.71).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 369 ($4.82) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Shore Capital lowered J Sainsbury to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 221 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.10 ($3.19).

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 135,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £283,959.90 ($371,043.90). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,156 shares of company stock valued at $23,134,623.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

