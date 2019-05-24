Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $601,000 Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22,243.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $31.30 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

