Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.84 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,979,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,696,000 after buying an additional 770,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 117,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $693,672.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $672,054.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

