Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,817 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Stock

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 3,817 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $53,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,427,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 18,917 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $264,081.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 148,948 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,314.08.

On Friday, May 17th, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 252,295 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,522,038.20.

On Monday, May 13th, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 138,571 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,022.76.

On Thursday, May 9th, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 167,809 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,186,551.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $389.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,786,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 516,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 991,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 492,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

