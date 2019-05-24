John L. Ocampo Acquires 100,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $25.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

