Joseph D. Russell, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Stock

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $325,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Russell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $390,850.00.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $165.02. 80,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,906. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.43.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 39,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 22,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

