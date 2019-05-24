Joseph J. Hasson Sells 12,891 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,586.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RRR stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 124.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 484,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

