JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a media sentiment score of 2.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s score:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

JPM stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $407,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

