Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,936. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $301,213.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

