K&S (SDF) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.64 ($24.01).

SDF opened at €15.67 ($18.22) on Monday. K&S has a one year low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a one year high of €24.73 ($28.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 40.18.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

