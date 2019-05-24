Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $5,781,000.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $5,853,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $5,717,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $5,444,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $5,398,000.00.

NYSE K opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 69.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 170.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $280,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/kellogg-w-k-foundation-trust-sells-100000-shares-of-kellogg-k-stock.html.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.