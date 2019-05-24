Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $66,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,881,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,950,000 after acquiring an additional 952,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 7,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $149,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $464,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor Bowen acquired 13,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $282,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,909 shares in the company, valued at $814,365.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KW stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.77 million.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.52 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

