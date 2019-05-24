Keybank National Association OH Acquires 47,429 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 374.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after buying an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,165,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 203.3% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 92.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Shares of A opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,745 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,115,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 7,711 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $616,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,907.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

