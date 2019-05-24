KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $42,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $129.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

