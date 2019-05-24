Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after acquiring an additional 615,988 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,250.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.04 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

