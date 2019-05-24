Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00422609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01237376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00145399 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

