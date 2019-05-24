Limelight Networks (LLNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,114,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 769,177 shares.The stock last traded at $2.94 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

The firm has a market cap of $337.76 million, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,881,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,672,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,227,865 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,972,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 610,277 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

