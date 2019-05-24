Lindsay Co. (LNN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lindsay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,776. The stock has a market cap of $833.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Lindsay had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

