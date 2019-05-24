Littelfuse (LFUS) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Longbow Research raised Littelfuse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.33.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $167.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,657,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $195,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,747 shares of company stock worth $2,689,372. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

