Livent Corporation (LTHM) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,461,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,491,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,402,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,923,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,667,000.

LTHM stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Livent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

