Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 960 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,010,000 after buying an additional 122,686 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Shares of DXC opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $100.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

