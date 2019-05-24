Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 89.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,193,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $413,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Thomas purchased 8,650 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

