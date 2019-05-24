Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,479. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 43,880,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,176 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,559,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,498,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,559 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,306,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,497 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

