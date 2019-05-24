LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,860.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 69.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $43,860.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,434,643 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

