Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after buying an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.13.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,689,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,628.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,185,503. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.28. 14,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,578. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

