Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 203.40 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 207 ($2.70).

LMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.75 ($2.52).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

