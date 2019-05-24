Long Zone Holdings Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621,433 shares in the company, valued at C$159,782,389.87.
TSE:GUD opened at C$7.41 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.24 and a current ratio of 32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.20.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.06 million. Analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc will post 0.170000009558233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.
