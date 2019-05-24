LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3,336.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,383,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,026,000 after buying an additional 399,480 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

