Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.40.

MSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSG traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $297.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.56. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $240.33 and a one year high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.06 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

