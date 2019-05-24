Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 51,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,220,010. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

