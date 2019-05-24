Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.21

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 155708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TUSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $262.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 8.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 743,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 649,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 295,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

