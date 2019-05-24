ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.09.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,212,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4,521.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 372,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 668,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,326,000 after acquiring an additional 287,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $91.19 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 2.43%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.