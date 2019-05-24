Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 298 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,762,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,421,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,061,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $226,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,087 shares of company stock worth $3,907,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $120.15.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.91.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

