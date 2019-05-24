Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,888,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,866,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,616,000 after buying an additional 157,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,134,000 after buying an additional 900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,526,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.27.

Shares of TSS opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

