Match Group (MTCH) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Match Group has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $75.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. Match Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Match Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

