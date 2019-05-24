McDermott International (MDR) Shares Down 5.8%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 7,894,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,949,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDR shares. TheStreet cut McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,896 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 647,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 131,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

