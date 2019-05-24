Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 14,910,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,793,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after buying an additional 2,831,716 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 719.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,489,000 after buying an additional 2,355,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $251,451,000 after buying an additional 1,379,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

NYSE MCD opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $201.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

