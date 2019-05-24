McKay Securities’ (MCKS) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

McKay Securities stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Monday. McKay Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41. The company has a market cap of $224.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

