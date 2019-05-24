Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after acquiring an additional 456,410 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 124,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Shares of HON stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $174.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

