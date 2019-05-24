Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Lessened by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,535,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 816,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,948,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,138 shares of company stock worth $39,605,380 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

