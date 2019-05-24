Metro Bank (MTRO) Downgraded by Investec to Sell

Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,362.86 ($17.81).

MTRO opened at GBX 772 ($10.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,512 ($45.89).

In related news, insider Craig Donaldson purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 903 ($11.80) per share, with a total value of £100,233 ($130,972.17).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

